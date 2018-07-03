Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to two bank robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to two bank robbers in Norfolk District Court on Monday.

41-year-old Marquis Larosa Buckley pleaded guilty to the 2017 bank robberies and will be sentenced on October 3.

According to court documents, the first robbery was of Fulton Bank, followed by an armed robbery of a PNC bank.

Buckley faces 20-years in prison for the robberies, but sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, said the Department of Justice.