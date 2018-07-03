× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot as yesterday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Still hot but not as hot as yesterday… Expect another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will reach the upper 80s today, about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s today. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds and slim rain chances.

Expect mainly clear skies this evening with clouds building in overnight. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s tonight and it will still be muggy.

The 4th of July forecast is looking very typical for this time of year. We will see partly sunny skies with an isolated shower/storm possible. Highs will return the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be very humid so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s.

It will remain hot and humid but our chances for showers and storms will increase for the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will climb to near 100. Our biggest chance for rain will be Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 3rd

1996 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.75″

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form about midway between Bermuda and the southeastern United States by the end of the week. That system could gradually acquire some tropical characteristics over the weekend while it moves slowly north and then northeast away from the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.