HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Not all toys are safe for your dogs. Folks from the Norfolk SPCA (NorfolkSPCA.org) join us to make "fun buckets" and show us which toys are great to keep your pet entertained. They also tell us what kinds of toys to stay away from to be safe.

And the adorable and adoptable three-legged dog "Hoppy" is looking for a home.