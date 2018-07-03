Think with Wink: Golden state of the NBA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, who need another star like Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut needs another hot dog on July 4th, got better this week.

Center DeMarcus Cousins, the four-time All-Star selection, reportedly agrees to join the champs on a one year deal worth $5.3 million. This means, once Cousins recovers from Achilles surgery, Golden State's starting lineup will feature a combined 25 All-Star appearances and three league MVP awards.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on whether or not the Warriors "super team" is fair for the NBA.

