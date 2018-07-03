The dog from the iconic Bush’s Baked Beans commercials has died

Sam, one of the dogs that portrayed the lovable “Duke” in the commercials for Bush’s Baked Beans, died last week.

According to CBS News, the neighbor of the woman who owned Sam posted about the dog’s death on Facebook, which quickly went viral. The neighbor, David Odom, said Sam suffered from an aggressive cancer and had to be euthanized.

In the commercials, “Duke” frequently made snarky comments to his “owner,” Jay, as he came close to spilling the secret recipe to the Bush family’s delicious beans. The dog’s lips were edited to move like a human’s as if he were actually speaking.

The company also mourned the loss of Sam in a statement Tuesday:

In his post, Odom shared a photo of Sam from his “better days” when the smiling pup sat in the grass with an American flag waving behind him, a fitting tribute to an American icon before the Fourth of July, a holiday perfect for eating baked beans.

“He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him,” Odom wrote. “He is and will be missed.”