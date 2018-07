HAMPTON, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health has issued a Swimming Advisory for Fort Monroe Beach and Buckroe Beach.

In a tweet the department said the advisory is due to a fish kill.

A Virginia Marine Resource Commission official said a large number of dead fish were washing up on the beaches.

The cause of the fish kill is unknown and officials are continuing to investigate.

