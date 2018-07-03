Suffolk HAZMAT responds to powdery substance found at medical office

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk Police are investigating a powdery substance that was found in the mail of a medical office in the city.

Officials say that both firefighters and police responded to the at the Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater office located in the 5800 block of Harbour View Boulevard around 9 a.m.

Suffolk’s HAZMAT team is on-scene.

Dispatch was called after a staff member opened an envelope with a white, powdery substance.

No one exposed to the substance is showing any signs or symptoms, according to the city.

The office is currently closed to the public and employees are sheltering in place while the investigation is ongoing.

No patients have been affected.