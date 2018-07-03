Norfolk Soldier from Korean War found, to be buried at Arlington

WASHINGTON D.C. – Elmore B. Goodwin of Norfolk will be buried at Arlington National Cemetary after his remains were identified by the Army. He was killed during the Korean War.

Goodwin, who was an Army Sgt. 1st Class when he died, will be laid to rest on July 9.

During a 1998 Joint Recovery Operation in North Korea, in efforts to find the bodies of U.S. soldiers lost during the war, a recovery team found remains that would later be identified as Goodwin.

The then 25-year-old went missing in action on November 27, 1950. The Army declared him dead in December 1953.

Officials say Goodwin was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and engaged in combat operations against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces (CPVF) in the vicinity of Anju, North Korea, before going missing.

Today, 7,699 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by North Korean officials or recovered from North Korea by American recovery teams. Goodwin’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, according to the Defense Department.