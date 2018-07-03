New art mural to be installed at Ocean View Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Public Art Program will install an 18-square foot mosaic at Ocean View Elementary on July 10-11.

The mural is by artist Marc Archambault of Hammerhead Stoneworks in Asheville, North Carolina, according to the City of Norfolk, who says that the mural will be located outside the school on the exterior of the building.

The painting, called Birds of Every Feather, is a joyous composition of birds representing beauty of the natural world, diversity, and the old live oak tree that stood in front of the school building. The birds are inspired by native birds from around Norfolk and are a blend of the familiar blue jays and mourning doves, with those you might not see as often, like kestrels and whip-poor-wills.

The stonework will replace the former plywood mural that hung on the old school building, say officials.