Man arrested in connection to Elizabeth City homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A man has been arrested and charged for a homicide that happened on June 30.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office got a call on June 30 around 6:45 p.m., about a person being shot on Esclip Road.

When deputies got there they found a black male in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds and said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from many different divisions assisted in the investigation and together they were able to identify the victim as 21-year-old Devon Khamari Revelle.

Investigators working around the clock from the time of the call were able to make an arrest of 22-year-old Dazis Davante Bonds on Monday afternoon.

Bonds has been charged with First Degree Murder and is being held without bond in Albemarle District Jail.

The investigation is still in the early stages, deputies said.