Hayes man wins $1 million prize in Virginia Lottery Scratcher game

RICHMOND – A Hayes man is $1 million richer.

John May has always enjoyed playing casino games – after all, that’s what attracted him to the Virginia Lottery’s $1,000,000 High Rollers Club Scratcher game in the first place.

When he scratched the ticket be bought at the Rite Aid at 6908 Main Street in Gloucester, he was pleasantly surprised. He won the game’s $1 million top prize!

May is only the second player to win the $1 million prize in this game, of which the odds of winning are 1 in 1,101, 600. Two more remain unclaimed.

May was given the choice of taking the $1 million over 30 years or taking a cash option of $675,982 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

And May isn’t the only winner in this situation – the Gloucester Rite Aid will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket!

As for his advice?

“Take a chance because you never know,” May said.

Gloucester County received more than $2.3 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

