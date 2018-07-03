Hatteras Island Rescue Squad brings back rip current education program for the summer

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. – The Hatteras Island Rescue Squad is back with their Rip Current Safety and Beach Hazards program for the summer. It initially launched in 2017 to a success.

This is a weekly program that provides an interactive class on rip current education and safety on both before and after an individual is caught up in the current.

The classes are taught by the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad volunteer Jacob Bolden. The program brought in a solid attendance last year. Visitors and locals joined in the weekly sessions.

Rip currents have especially been prevalent this summer along the Outer Banks, and the rescue squad dedicates their time addressing the rip current calls each year.

“Most all water rescues are rip current- or wind-related,” said Chief Jack Scarborough.

Volunteers from the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, who patrol the beaches, and volunteers from Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue, who patrol the northern island beaches, are both doing on-the-spot education for beach goers.

“The [program] helps assist people before they get into trouble, and if they do get in trouble, it [teaches them] how to stay safe”, said Chief Scarborough. “A rip current itself is easy to survive, as long as you know how to get out of them.”

Classes are held every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Hatteras Island Squad Station at 48103 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton.

No reservations are required, and all ages are welcome to attend.

Click here for more information and regular reports on local rip current risks.

By Anna Marie Lopez