First Warning Forecast: Some Relief

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Still hot but not as hot as yesterday… Highs will reach the upper 80s today, about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s with a few spots still breaking into the triple digits. We will see mostly to partly sunny skies and slim rain chances. Expect mainly clear skies this evening with clouds building in overnight.

Overall the Fourth of July forecast is not too shabby. We will see more cloudy cover making us partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers/storm possible. Highs will return the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be very humid so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s.

It will remain hot and humid but our chances for showers and storms will increase for the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will climb to near 100. Our biggest chance for rain will be Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through. Friday we will see a 50% chance of rain and Saturday we will see a 60% chance.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 3rd

1996 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.75″

Tropical Update

An area of disturbed weather has formed a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Upper-level winds could become somewhat conducive for development by late this week when the disturbance is

forecast to be southwest of Bermuda. The system is forecast to move generally northward over the weekend and begin interacting with a frontal system on Sunday, which would limit any additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

