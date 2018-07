CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 6 p.m that left one man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Linster Street in the Portlock section of the city.

Chesapeake Police is still investigating the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time.

