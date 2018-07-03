Celebrate Shark Day at the Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Get ready to take a bite out of this holiday!

On Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Virginia Living Museum will celebrate Shark Day by educating the public about the predators of the deep and what is being done to preserve their populations and habitats.

At the Shark Tooth Dig, future archaeologists and marine biologists can dig up shark tooth fossils and have them made into necklaces for a small fee. Visitors can also pick a shark tooth to be added to a pre-made necklace cord.

The Museum will hold the following Shark Day activities:

11 a.m. – fish/turtle feeding

1 p.m. – scuba dive in the Museum’s Chesapeake Bay Tank

1:30 p.m. – planetarium show featuring “Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef”

2 p.m. – aquarium feeding in the Chesapeake Bay Tank, complete with sandbar shark

2:30 p.m. – planetarium show featuring “Into the Deep”

3 p.m. – behind the scenes tour

Shark Day celebrations are included in Museum admission. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12.

All daytime planetarium showings are free for Museum members and $4 plus Museum admission for non-members.

Tours are $12 for Museum members and $14 plus Museum admission for non-members. Tours last 45 minutes and are designed for visitors age 7 and above.

The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

