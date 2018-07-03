Authorities searching for missing 19-year-old Colonial Beach woman

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. – The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and the Colonial Beach Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kallie Jefferson was last seen in Colonial Beach, Virginia, at 11 a.m. Monday.

Her last cell phone activity has been traced to Menokin Road in Warsaw, Virginia.

Jefferson is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Deputies say she was last seen driving a White Ford Fiesta with Virginia license plate VXH9912.

Anyone who has seen Jefferson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Colonial Beach Police Department Sergeant Toni Morgans at tmorgans@colonialbeachva.net or the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 493-8066.

