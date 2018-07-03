A utility company Dominion Energy is trying to buy sues South Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia-based Dominion Energy is keeping its eyes on a federal court case that may affect how it is looking to buy a South Carolina utility company.

The lawsuit brought by SCE&G Friday in U.S. District Court accuses lawmakers in South Carolina of passing a law unconstitutionally after a failed nuclear power plant project by the company.

South Carolina state legislators passed a law recently to cut rates of charges for customers in the state after a failed nuclear plant project by the company. The lost in taxpayer money and jobs of those at the plant led to South Carolina’s state house lawmakers passing legislation that would cut cost.

The states’ governor, Henry McMaster, vetoed the bill but was unable to stop it from being overridden.

Dominion Energy announced in January its intentions in buying SCE&G for $7.9 billion, and the Richmond headquartered company has been reported to be looking to expand its pipeline projects into the Palmetto state as well.