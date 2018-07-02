William and Mary swears in its 28th president

WILLIAMSBURG,, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will swear in William & Mary’s 28th President on Monday.

Katherine A. Rowe will make it semi-official at the university’s Wren Building at noon.

The university says that it will hold an official inauguration celebration for Rowe during the spring 2019 semester.

“I am so excited to lead an institution that has – in addition to a premier academic program for undergraduates – distinguished graduate and professionals schools, championship athletic teams and a strong alumni culture of engagement and philanthropy,” said Rowe in a statement from the University when they announced the move in February.

The College of William and Mary’s Board of Vistors on February 20, 2018, unanimously elected Rowe, who currently serves as provost of Smith College.

“The Board is thrilled to make this announcement and welcome Katherine Rowe to the William & Mary family,” said Rector Todd A. Stottlemyer.

Rowe succeeds President Taylor Reveley, and officially started the job on July 1.