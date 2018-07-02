Virginia Zoo announces summer concert series featuring The Deloreans, The Rhondels

NORFOLK, Va. – Who’s ready to get funky with the monkeys?

The Virginia Zoo announced its Zoo Grooves summer concert series Monday.

On July 13, The Rhondels will play oldies beach music from the 50s, 60s and 70s. The Deloreans will play party tunes from the 1980s on August 3.

Get your groove on and enjoy exclusive after-hours access to the Zoo during the event. Asia – Trail of the Tiger, the ZooFarm and the new World of Reptiles and Friends will all be open until 7 p.m. Guests can also take a ride on the Zoo Train for just $2.

Local craft beers and summer fair will be available for purchase.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and performances begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $4 for members and $10 for non-members.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

