Virginia State Police issue Critically Missing Adult Alert for Charlottesville man

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert Monday for a missing Charlottesville man.

Authorities say 53-year-old Samuel Lee Houchens was last seen at his home at 1623 Meridian Street in Charlottesville on June 20. He is believed to be in danger due to a possible need for medical attention.

Houchens is described as a white man who is approximately 5’7″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, navy and orange University of Virginia Cavaliers basketball shorts and brown penny deck shoes.

State Police say this is Virginia’s first Critically Missing Adult Alert activation, also known as the Ashanti Alert, since the new law went into effect on July 1.

Anyone who has seen Houchens or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 1-434-970-3280.

