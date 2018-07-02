Virginia Beach visitor assaulted, robbed at Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A visit to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront took a frightening turn for a Richmond couple.

Courtney Taylor, and her fiance, Michael Nadeau were enjoying a weekend by the beach when police say Nadeau was assaulted and robbed.

According to the couple, it happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The couple had dinner and drinks at Catch 31 beforehand. Taylor had gone home early while Nadeau stayed out a bit longer. On his walk back to their hotel room police say he was jumped by a group of teenagers.

Nadeau was hit in the head several times. He was hit so hard he fell to ground and also has bruises and scrapes on his legs and armed. Police say he was also robbed.

According to an incident report with Virginia Beach Police they are investigating the robbery. They are asking anyone with information to take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The couple says they will return to the Oceanfront but will be more cautious about their surroundings from now on.