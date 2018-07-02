Virginia Beach Police sergeant arrested for domestic violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 57-year-old Virginia Beach Police Department sergeant has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Officials say that the sergeant with the department is Sgt. Shawn Hoffman.

Hoffman is one of six sergeants in the VBPD’s internal affairs unit. He has been with the department for 35 years.

VBPD said that officers were dispatched to a domestic-related incident in the 2400 block of Smokehouse Road in the city on Saturday, June 30.

Hoffman was arrested for 1 count of misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member.

As standard procedure, the commanding officer of the Internal Affairs Division has administratively reassigned and relocated Sergeant Hoffman during the administrative investigation, according to Virginia Beach Police.

