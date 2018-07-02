Thai cave rescue: Entire teen soccer team, coach found alive

Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coach alive in a cave in Thailand Monday, according to a high ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation. The group — including boys between the ages of 11 and 16 years old — had been missing for nine days.

Thai Navy SEAL divers set up an underground operations base deep within a cave system where 12 boys and their soccer coach were thought to be trapped in northern Thailand.

Six of the navy divers established themselves at “Chamber 3,” several kilometers into the flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in Chiang Rai province, Thai Navy SEAL Chief Rear Admiral Aphakorn Yoo-kongkaew told CNN on Monday.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn told reporters Monday that 600 oxygen tanks are now place in “Chamber 3” along with communications and electrical systems.

Written on the tanks are words of encouragement: “From Navy Command Region 1. Please find them soon.” On another, in red tape stuck to the metal, are the words: “Bring the Wild Boar team home.”