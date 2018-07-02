A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 8 PM today for all of Hampton Roads and most of Northeastern North Carolina

Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered North Carolina woman

July 2, 2018

RALEIGH – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Monday for a missing woman who is considered to be endangered.

Melissa Dawn Bass

Authorities say 42-year-old Melissa Dawn Bass was last seen in Ahoskie, North Carolina, and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bass is described as a white woman who is approximately 5’2″ tall and weighs 205 pounds. She has medium length brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink nightgown and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Bass or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call the Ahoskie Police Department at 1-252-332-5011 or 911.

