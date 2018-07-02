Second driver crashes into Newport News Tech Center sign within a month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A driver crashed into the sign at Tech Center in Newport News Sunday, according to police.

Police and paramedics responded to the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved, a silver Toyota, caught fire after hitting the sign.

This is the second driver within a month to crash into the sign.

The first incident occurred on June 11, when a verbal and physical altercation caused the driver to run into the sign. That vehicle also burst into flames after the crash.

