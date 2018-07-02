Passengers taken to hospital with severe injuries after Portsmouth street sweeper and vehicle crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a crash between a city street sweeper and another vehicle on June 29.

Investigators said around 9 p.m., police got a call about a crash on Portsmouth Blvd., and Dahlia Street.

A city street sweeper and another vehicle crashed and passengers were taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing but if you have any information that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.