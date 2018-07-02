Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly stabbing 26-year-old man

Norfolk Federal Building closed Monday due to no A/C
Posted 9:41 am, July 2, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42AM, July 2, 2018

Cameshaye M. Hall.

NORFOLK, Va. – A 23-year-old Norfolk woman is in jail after allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man on Sunday.

Officials say that the victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound.

An investigation by Norfolk Police led them to Cameshaye M. Hall, who they arrested for the alleged domestic violence incident in the 2500 block of Tidewater Drive.

Hall is being charged with domestic assault and malicious wounding.

She is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.