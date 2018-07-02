Norfolk Police investigating weekend shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday.

Officials say that when they arrived at the scene in the 800 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd., they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating they say.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.