News 3’s Morning Team tries Dunkin’ Donuts new fries

NORFOLK, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts has fries?

Yep! And News 3’s morning team tried them on air Monday.

The breakfast, coffee and doughnut shop had been trying the product as a test item in Boston earlier this year.

The item on Dunkin’ Donuts menu is 5 fries for $2.

“We were brainstorming in one of our Culinary Innovation sessions,” says Rick Golden, the Manager of Donut Excellence who created Donut Fries. “We tested different kinds of dough, adding cinnamon and sugar for the right amount of crisp. The end result is delicious. They are sharable. They are fun. And they bring together two of America’s favorites. What’s not to love?”