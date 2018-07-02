× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat to start the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 8 PM today for all of Hampton Roads and most of Northeastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values will reach to 105+ for many locations.

An extremely hot start to the work week… Another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon but it will feel hotter. With dew points in the mid 70s, afternoon heat index values will reach to 105+. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds at times. Rain chances will remain slim.

A small break from the heat for midweek but still hot. On Tuesday, highs will slip into the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be muggy so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

The 4th of July forecast is looking very typical for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An isolated afternoon shower/storm is possible but most areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, near normal. Afternoon heat index will reach the mid 90s. Our chances for showers and storms will increase for the end of the week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low to mid 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 2nd

1971 F1 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

2005 F0 Tornado: Camden Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

