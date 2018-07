VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A bicyclist was injured after a crash involving a car in the area of Sea Pines Road and Pacific Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Anthony Terell Smallwood of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with DUI.

