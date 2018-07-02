LeBron James says farewell Cavaliers, hello Lakers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – King James is headed to Hollywood. After four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angles Lakers, his representatives announced Sunday afternoon.

James led the Cavaliers to their first championship in franchise history in 2016, and led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals victories during his four-year stint in South Beach.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert released a statement following James’ departure.

A very different statement from Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/wC3LxU0M0g — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 2, 2018

James is the Cavaliers franchise leader in points scored, and is fastly approaching the top-five of scoring leaders in NBA history.