LeBron James says farewell Cavaliers, hello Lakers

Posted 12:36 am, July 2, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – King James is headed to Hollywood. After four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angles Lakers, his representatives announced Sunday afternoon.

LeBron James.
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

James led the Cavaliers to their first championship in franchise history in 2016, and led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals victories during his four-year stint in South Beach.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert released a statement following James’ departure.

James is the Cavaliers franchise leader in points scored, and is fastly approaching the top-five of scoring leaders in NBA history.