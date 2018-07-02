Late night house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews with Newport News Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1100 block of 80th Street Sunday night.

According to officials, dispatch received the call at 11:50 p.m. and units arrived on scene several minutes later. Fire was seen coming from an addition in the rear of the house. The fire was reported out at 12:23 a.m. The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to safely get out.

There is no report of any injuries and the Red Cross will not be assisting the homeowners. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.