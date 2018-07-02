Hampton Roads PrideFest and Block Party celebrates local LGBT Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Friday and Saturday saw Hampton Roads celebrate its local LGBT community with the annual Hampton Roads Block Party and PrideFest.

The free two-day event weekend brought hundreds to festivities that ranged from dancing to a parade.

Scope Arena was the site of Hampton Roads Pride's seventh annual Block Party Friday; the big lead-up to the 30th PrideFest at Town Point Park on Saturday, which was held at Town Point Park at noon.

In 2015, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court declared gay marriage legal, but with a Republican president and GOP majority in congress, some have expressed concern that a more conservative judge appointed in Kennedy's place could help reverse that decision.

"It’s a little hard right now, but I think there’s hope and I think that’s the biggest part of our community," said Crawley. But Faulks tells News 3 she's not quite as concerned.

"I believe the Supreme Court is gonna see our side of it. We as a community, not just the LGBT community, but our allies, we keep pushing," she said.

As for the vibe for the hundreds inside the Block Party? They say 2018 might be the best year yet for the LGBTQ community.

"The way that it’s growing and progressing, it’s not just a fad anymore," said Darlene Jordan of Norfolk.