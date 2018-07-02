Hampton Police make arrest in shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – A 19-year-old Hampton man was arrested by police Sunday in connection with a March shooting in the city.

Police say that Christopher Donte Walker was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of Malicious Wounding, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, one count of Shooting in a Public Place and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue on Tuesday, March 20.

Authorities say that the victim and the suspect knew each other. They do not believe this was an isolated incident.

Walker remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.