× First Warning Traffic – 4th of July travel, road work and delays

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS July 1-7

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Full stoppages in both directions for up to 15 minutes at a time July 3 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Single-lane closure east:

o July 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure west:

· Single-lane closure I-64 east at 4th View, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-64 east at end of Willoughby Bridge, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes

Full closure July 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

​Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT:

o July 6, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o July 7, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.:

o July 6, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o July 7, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Exit 281A from I-64 east to Robin Hood Road will be closed as follows. A detour to Military Highway will be in place:

July 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 3, 9 a.m. to noon

July 5, noon to 3 p.m.

July 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LANE CLOSURES LIFTED TO EASE JULY 4 TRAVEL

VDOT suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Tuesday, July 3 until noon Thursday, July 5. While the lane closure lift is in effect for most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT ’s website TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION VDOT ’s online, interactive ’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during previous Fourth of July holidays. While it can’t precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help you plan travel around those times when roads have historically been busiest. Based on the traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion are likely to occur between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 5.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 5. Wednesday, July 4, HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes including the Express Lanes.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Heavy Traffic Expected for July 4 Holiday…. Plan for It

​An estimated 100,000 people visit the Oceanfront during the holiday weekend. To facilitate traffic and accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds entering the Resort Area for the 4th of July and the Stars and Stripes Explosion, traffic on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected westbound on I-264 beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 until 1 a.m., on Thurs., July 5, or until traffic is flowing safely.

During this traffic diversion, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Other routes into the Resort Area will remain open: General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road and Shore Drive.

Traffic near Mount Trashmore along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive and South Boulevard will also be heavy, due to the annual July 4th Celebration and fireworks show.

Special event parking will be $10, both at Mount Trashmore lots and at municipal lots and garages in the Resort Area.

–

CHESAPEAKE TOLL INCREASE:

The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.

Fiscal Year E-ZPass Toll Rates Non E-ZPass Toll Rates Toll

Class 1 Toll

Class 2 Toll

Class 3 Toll

Class 1 Toll

Class 2 Toll

Class 3 Opening to June 30, 2017 $1.00 $1.50 $2.50 $3.00 $3.50 $4.50 July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 $1.05 $1.58 $2.63 $3.05 $3.58 $4.63 July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 $1.10 $1.65 $2.75 $3.10 $3.65 $4.75

–