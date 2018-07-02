First Warning Traffic – 4th of July travel, road work and delays
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS July 1-7
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
- Full stoppages in both directions for up to 15 minutes at a time July 3 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.
- Single-lane closure east:
o July 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure west:
· Single-lane closure I-64 east at 4th View, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure I-64 east at end of Willoughby Bridge, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes
- Full closure July 3, 9 a.m. to noon.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT:
o July 6, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o July 7, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.:
o July 6, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o July 7, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Exit 281A from I-64 east to Robin Hood Road will be closed as follows. A detour to Military Highway will be in place:
- July 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 3, 9 a.m. to noon
- July 5, noon to 3 p.m.
- July 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH:
Heavy Traffic Expected for July 4 Holiday…. Plan for It
An estimated 100,000 people visit the Oceanfront during the holiday weekend. To facilitate traffic and accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds entering the Resort Area for the 4th of July and the Stars and Stripes Explosion, traffic on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected westbound on I-264 beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 until 1 a.m., on Thurs., July 5, or until traffic is flowing safely.
During this traffic diversion, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Other routes into the Resort Area will remain open: General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road and Shore Drive.
Traffic near Mount Trashmore along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive and South Boulevard will also be heavy, due to the annual July 4th Celebration and fireworks show.
Special event parking will be $10, both at Mount Trashmore lots and at municipal lots and garages in the Resort Area.
CHESAPEAKE TOLL INCREASE:
The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.
|Fiscal Year
|E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Non E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Opening to June 30, 2017
|$1.00
|$1.50
|$2.50
|$3.00
|$3.50
|$4.50
|July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018
|$1.05
|$1.58
|$2.63
|$3.05
|$3.58
|$4.63
|July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019
|$1.10
|$1.65
|$2.75
|$3.10
|$3.65
|$4.75
