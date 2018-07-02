× First Warning Forecast: Hot, Humid, And Dry

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 8 PM today for all of Hampton Roads and most of Northeastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values will reach to 105+ for many locations.

Dangerous heat this afternoon with temperatures already in the low 90s with the heat index values ranging from the upper 90s and as high as 109. We will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a slight 10% chance of a quick pop up shower. Most of us will stay dry for the day. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s this evening.

Tomorrow we could wake up to some patchy fog with temperatures in the 70s. We will have a small break from the heat for midweek but still hot. On Tuesday, highs will slip into the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be muggy so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

The Fourth of July forecast is looking very typical for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An isolated afternoon shower/storm is possible but most areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, near normal. Afternoon heat index will reach the mid 90s. Our chances for showers and storms will increase for the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday we will slowly start to warm back up with a 40% chance of showers both days.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low to mid 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 2nd

1971 F1 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

2005 F0 Tornado: Camden Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

