Facebook event held in Hampton helps local small business owners and entrepreneurs

HAMPTON, Va. - A great event was held in Hampton June 26-28 to help local entrepreneurs.

Facebook Community Boost helps small business owners to grow and hire along with giving them ideas to be successful in other ways.

Two Facebook Community Boost panelists and local business owners visited News 3 on Thursday. They explained how they got their own business off the ground with the help of digital skills.

Corey Coleman of CrossFit Little Creek and Lisa Tabers of Play & Co., had some advice and examples on their experience opening a business.

Facebook Community Boost is making stops all around the nation. Click here for more information.