Child with brain tumor throws First Pitch for Tides game

NORFOLK, Va. – While jeers from fans usually can come from a bad First Pitch on a normal game day at baseball fields across the nation, Harbor Park was all positive vibes on Sunday when David Johnson took the mound.

For Johnson, staring down home plate was easy compared to the struggle he is going through.

The 2-year-old is battling a brain tumor and has been through seven grueling rounds of chemotherapy and 20 hours of radiation treatment at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, according to the Casey Cares Foundation, who helped set up the First Pitch surprise for the Johnson family.

While Johnson may be going through a lot “off the field,” he embarrassed fully Sunday what his family has known is his passion for a while now. Baseball.

Johnson’s mother says that he just cannot put down his plastic T-ball set, though he has many toys to play with.

For the Johnson family, this moment meant just as much to him as it did for the 2-year-old.

“It’s amazing,” said Johnson’s mother. “I feel like a proud mom for him to have the opportunity to throw an actual real baseball on the field.”

It hasn’t been easy to cherish moments that most parents can with their son. The Johnson’s explained that because of their son’s condition that it is hard for him to do things that normal kids can do because of his suppressed immune system.

“I am more grateful for the tiniest things, said David Johnson’s mother. “just to go outside and play, and watch him play.”

The family said that even little things like going to Chuckey Cheese, McDonald’s and going to a movie theatre can be harmful because of the medical issues David faces.

In recent months tubes, nurses and IV’s surrounding their son constantly. They are enjoying that he is surrounded by a field, a bat and his passion for baseball.

The Johnson’s will take this victory. And while David isn’t fully recovered, he is doing better, and to see him run around in the park was a great experience.