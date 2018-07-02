Buy one, get one bagel sandwich free at Einstein Bros. Bagels for July 4

Give me liberty or give me… bagels!?

In celebration of Independence Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a pretty patriotic deal.

From Monday, July 2 until Friday, July 6, anyone who visits participating locations and buys one bagel sandwich will receive a free bagel off their brand-new Flavors Across America menu.

All you have to do is present proof of local residence to redeem the offer.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has locations in Hampton Roads:

Einstein Bros. Bagels, Old Dominion Library – 4427 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, Va. 23508

Einstein Bros. Bagels Chesapeake – 1148 Volvo Pkwy, Chesapeake, Va. 23320

