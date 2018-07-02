Burglar enters through roof to steal from Hampton Family Dollar

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who stole from the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road Sunday morning.

The call came in at 7 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a black man, forced his way into the store through the roof and stole several things before leaving.

The suspect was said to be wearing a ski mask, gloves and all black clothing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

