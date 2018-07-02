Body recovered at California landmark identified as missing Williamsburg man

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – The body that was recovered at Amboy Crater National Natural Landmark in San Bernardino, California, on June 16 has been positively identified as 64-year-old William Schmeirer of Williamsburg, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Coroner said Monday.

Schmeirer and his wife, Susan, left their home in Williamsburg on May 27 to go on a cross-country road trip. They were supposed to meet family in Palm Springs on June 2 but never arrived.

Surveillance video showed the couple was last seen alive around 11:13 a.m. on June 2.

On June 13, the sheriff’s department said they received a call that a car had been abandoned for 10 days at the landmark. The car was later identified as belonging to the Schmeirers.

With the help of volunteers, law enforcement conducted another search of the area on June 16, where they found the human remains of a man who matched the description of William.

The couple worked and volunteered for the College of William & Mary. A friend told News 3’s Margaret Kavanagh that they had done a lot of traveling the last couple of years.

There is still no word on Susan’s whereabouts.

