Body of 22-year-old Virginia Beach woman found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach confirmed that the body of 22-year-old Denise Jolie Martin was found Wednesday of last week.

Officials say that there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

Around 9 a.m. on June 27, investigators conducted an area search in the Redmill area related to the active missing person’s case of Martin.

During the search, one of the search teams located a deceased person along the wooded area of the 2500 block of Edgehill Avenue, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to determine the identity of the body as well as the cause of death.

Martin had originally gone missing on June 20.

Family and friends organized a search when Martin first went missing in the Red Mill area of the city.

Martin had allegedly left her phone and wallet at home around the time she went missing.

