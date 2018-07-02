Anonymous shopper buys $1 million worth of remaining toys at North Carolina Toys “R” Us to donate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. – A mystery shopper spent $1 million on all the remaining toys at a North Carolina Toys “R” Us store with plans to donate everything.

The anonymous shopper bought the toys before the chain closed every store nationwide on Friday, WNCN reported.

There is no word on who the mystery buyer is or where the toys are going.

Workers at the store helped clear the shelves out earlier this week. Several people came to the store Friday to find it had already closed.

“That’s great. I’d like to know who it is,” said customer Danyel Smith, after hearing the news.

There are now more than 700 empty Toys “R” Us stores across the United States. Many of those storefronts will soon be occupied.

Despite the flood of store closings in recent years and the growth of online shopping, many retailers are looking to add brick-and-mortar locations.