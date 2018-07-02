16-year-old girl assaulted by older men near train tracks in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A teen girl told police she was assaulted by two men by the train tracks near her home late Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Deputy Lane shortly before 5 p.m. and spoke to the woman who made the complaint, who told them two men assaulted her daughter.

The 16-year-old said she was sitting on the tracks, listening to music on her phone when she heard a noise; she then looked up to find two older white men standing in front of her. She told police one of the men grabbed her shirt, ripping it as she tried to get away.

The victim said she was able to get away from the men after a struggle. She suffered only minor injuries from the incident.

Police checked the area but were unable to find the suspects.

Authorities also passed along the information to CSX.