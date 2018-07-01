Toddler critically injured in Virginia shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a toddler was shot in Richmond’s Blackwell neighborhood Saturday evening, according to CBS 6.

Richmond Police officials said officers were called to the 300 block of East 9th Street — off of Commerce Road — around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a four-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman said neighbors are focused on the family of the little girl.

“When things like this happen, all of us have to come together as a community to try to help the family,” she said.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.