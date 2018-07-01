× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Dangerously hot on Monday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It looks like things will get worse before they get better. After high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s and heat index values in the low triple digits on Sunday, even more humidity arrives for Monday. Some of us may have feels-like temperatures near 110° to kick off the work week. That’s why we have a Heat Advisory in effect for most of our area until 8pm on Monday.

But our temperatures start to moderate after that, even if the humidity doesn’t. We expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s on the Fourth of July Wednesday.

A broad area of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather through mid week. That will keep our rain chances fairly low. There will be about a 20% chance for a pop-up storm on the 4th.

But by the end of the workweek, that high will be moving out and a series of cold fronts will be moving in our direction. That will mean increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday and Friday expect just a 25% chance for storms. But that jumps to a 30% to 40% chance as we head into next weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/