Norfolk WWII Veteran reunited with lost dog tag from war

A piece of history has been returned to a Norfolk veteran. Ronald F. Gaines lost his dog tag while serving in Italy. More than 70 years later, it has been returned to him, thanks to strangers on the other side of the world.

Gaines, now 97-years-old, enlisted in the Army when he was 19-years-old. One of his first assignments was working as a truck driver in Italy. It’s where says he lost his dog tag.

Growing up, Gaines’ children heard stories about how their father lost his dog tag while serving in the war. They say they didn’t think much about the tag, until they were contacted by a family in Italy.

The family says in the 1980’s, Gaines’ dog tag was found buried in their garden. For years, they tried to find the owner of the tag, but didn’t have much luck until recently.

Thanks to new technology and family located in Upstate New York, the Gaines family was located.

