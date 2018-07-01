Man in custody after police pursuit in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia State Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly fled from one of its troopers Saturday around 7 p.m.

According to VSP, one of its troopers tried to make a traffic stop of a 2012 Dodge Charger with a driver named Micheal L. Lugo, for reckless driving and speeding.

When Lugo did not allegedly stop, the trooper pursued him to the 200 block of Stancil Street. Lugo then tried to flee police on foot, but was taken into custody shortly after doing so, say police

Lugo is charged with reckless driving, driving while suspended, felony evade and elude, and assault on a law enforcement officer.