John Whitbeck resigns as Virginia GOP chairman

RICHMOND, Va.- The Republican Party of Virginia is looking for a new chairman after John Whitbeck stepped down from the position effective July 21, according to CBS News.

The resignation comes not long after Corey Stewart won the GOP primary in the Commonwealth for the U.S. Senate position currently held by Democrat Tim Kaine.

According to a poll from Quinnipiac University released recently, Kaine leads Stewart by 18 points ahead of the November midterm election.

“I am proud we have operated the Party in a fiscally responsible and fiscally healthy manner consistently for years now. We have been passionate about bringing our message to new communities and growing the Party with new voters,” said Whitbeck in a post on the Facebook page for the Republican Party of Virginia.

Whitbeck, an attorney and small-business owner from Loudon County, Virginia, has served as chairmen since January 2015. He previously served as a law professor at George Mason University before leading the Republican Party of Virginia.

“Republicans must stand together,” added Whitbeck. “On behalf of the Whitbeck family, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely thank you for the great honor of having served as your Chairman.”

The move by Whitbeck comes also after the Virginia GOP lost its two-thirds control of the state’s lower chamber, according to CBS News.

The Republican Party of Virginia has not announced how they will fill the position.